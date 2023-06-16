Mother, 12-year-old daughter killed in Tesla crash in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA -- A 44-year-old Los Gatos woman and her 12-year-old daughter died in a crash Wednesday in Santa Clara, police said.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and Forbes Avenue, where officers arrived to find a white 2021 Tesla Model Y had crashed into a tree, according to Santa Clara police.



The two people in the Tesla, the mother and daughter, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not being released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as of Friday.



The Tesla was seen traveling north on San Tomas Expressway prior to hitting the tree, but investigators have not released any details on what may have caused the crash or whether the vehicle's autopilot driver assistance system was engaged at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Traffic Investigator Scott Wilson at (408) 615-4764 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 615-4847.