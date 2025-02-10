Moss Landing residents file lawsuit over Northern California lithium battery facility fire

Moss Landing residents have filed a lawsuit against Vistra Corp. and Pacific Gas & Electric over the lithium-ion battery storage facility fire last month that triggered evacuations and environmental concerns in the area.

The suit accuses the Texas-based energy company that owns the facility of failing to take safety measures and complying with updated safety standards. The lawsuit claims PG&E is responsible for the design of the facility.

Moss Landing lithium battery facility fire flares up on January 17, 2025. CBS News Bay Area

The suit filed last week is calling for an investigation into the fire, compensation for damages and updated safety standards.

The fire broke out at the battery storage facility on Jan. 16, leading to evacuation orders for about 1,200 nearby residents.

The day after the fire started, one Monterey County supervisor described the incident as a "Three Mile Island" event for the emerging lithium-ion battery industry.

There were no injuries in connection with the fire and evacuation orders were lifted about 24 hours after the incident began. While initial air quality measurements from the federal and state officials indicated no threat to residents, elevated levels of heavy metals were detected in nearby Elkhorn Slough following the fire by a team from San Jose State University.

Environmental concerns have also been raised about the fire and its proximity to the sensitive wetlands area. On January 21st, Monterey County officials declared a state of emergency in response to the Moss Landing incident.

A relief fund was established by Vistra to provide $750 gift cards for Monterey County residents impacted by the battery storage facility fire. Anyone 18 years old or older who lives in the evacuation zone is eligible to apply. There will be one gift card for $750 issued per address. Applications can be found at https://bit.ly/MossLandingFireRelief.

PG&E told CBS News Bay it is still reviewing the lawsuit, but pointed out that the Vistra power plant is an entirely separate facility from PG&E's Moss Landing substation.

Vistra Corp. has yet to respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.