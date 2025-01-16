Moss Landing Power Plant fire forces evacuations, closes Hwy 1

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders Thursday evening after a fire broke out at the Moss Landing Power Plant.

Moss Landing Power Plant fire KION

Fire crews have responded to the fire and are at the scene. The plant is a battery storage facility operated by a company called Vistra Energy.

The sheriff's office issued the evacuation orders just after 6:30 p.m. for areas of Moss Landing south of the Elkhorn Slough, north of Molera Rd. and Monterey Dunes Way, and west of Castroville Blvd. and Elk Horn Rd. to the ocean for the following zones: MRY-B037, MRY-B047, MRY-B050, MRY-B051,MRY-B053, MRY-B058, MRY-B060.

The Castroville Rec Center has been established as a Temporary Evacuation Point.

Earlier, Monterey County officials issued a warning for nearby residents to close windows and doors and shut off air systems in zones MRY-B047 and MRY-B053. Residents are also asked to stay out of the area to allow for access of emergency vehicles.

The Santa Cruz office of the CHP announced that State Route 1 has been shut down at Salinas Rd. due to the fire. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use US-101 as an alternate route. Dolan Rd. and Castroville Blvd. are also closed, according to authorities.

The National Weather Service Bay Area posted images from the fire on X, noting that the heat signature was visible in satellite imagery.

There's an ongoing fire at the Vistra Power Plant Moss Landing. Heat signature can be seen in satellite imagery. https://t.co/9HOW56poM7 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sH3vGbZcVR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 17, 2025

The plant is a natural gas-powered electricity generation plant on Cabrillo Highway in Moss Landing, an unincorporated area of Monterey County.