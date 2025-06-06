Family, community mourn Oakland teacher killed by vehicle fleeing CHP

Family, friends, and students gathered at an East Oakland church Friday afternoon to honor the life of Dr. Marvin Boomer Jr., a Castlemont High School teacher who was killed in a crash last month.

Boomer's partner, Nina Woodruff, spoke through tears at the emotional memorial service at Acts Full Gospel Church, recounting the night of the tragedy and their deep connection.

"He called me Mrs. Everything, and I called him Dr./Mr. Wonderful Boomer," Woodruff said.

The couple had been out for an evening walk near the intersection of East 21st Street and 12th Avenue when an out-of-control car struck them on the sidewalk. Woodruff, who is still recovering from her injuries, believes Boomer saved her life.

"I'm hurt, and my physical pain is nothing compared to where my heart is. It's broken," she said.

Authorities said the driver, Eric Hernandez Garcia, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing from the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said its officers had already ended the pursuit before the crash occurred.

"We had no idea what we were walking into. It's reckless. It's not fair," said Woodruff. "There's enough blame to go around to everyone that participated in what happened to my Mr. Wonderful."

Boomer's family echoed her pain, directing anger toward law enforcement and the circumstances surrounding his death.

"What happened to my brother was senseless, tragic, reckless," said his sister Tynesha Boomer. "Our family is completely heartbroken. It doesn't make any sense what happened. It makes zero sense."

Boomer was a beloved teacher at Castlemont High School, where he was known for his passion for education and commitment to serving students in underserved communities.

"Marvin loved his community. He was driven by his desire to want to help people," said his father, Marvin Boomer Sr.

"He loved Oakland. He loved his students," added his mother, Tina Boomer.

During the open-casket service, which was attended by students, colleagues, and community members, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee read a proclamation in Boomer's honor.

"He taught math, yes, but what he really taught was possibility - that an equation can open a door, and that a seed can grow into a meal, and yes, that a paycheck can grow into a career," said Lee.

Woodruff said she is drawing strength from the many students Boomer mentored and inspired during his career.

"It's not fair. It's not right. I'm angry," she said.

The Boomer family's attorney, Michelle Bernard, announced that the family plans to file a civil lawsuit in the coming weeks. The suit will be directed at the driver, the CHP, and possibly the City of Oakland.