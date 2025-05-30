Pedestrian killed in crash following Oakland CHP chase identified as beloved Castlemont HS teacher

A pedestrian killed by an out-of-control vehicle following a chase by officers in Oakland Wednesday was identified as Marvin Boomer, a teacher at Castlemont High School.

The Oakland Unified School District on Friday confirmed Boomer was the person killed when a vehicle being pursued by the California Highway Patrol crashed into him while he walked with a companion at 12th Avenue and East 21st Street early Wednesday evening in the city's Clinton neighborhood. His companion suffered minor injuries.

Marvin Boomer Oakland Unified School District

The district issued the following statement Friday, the day it was holding its graduation ceremony at noon at the city's Paramount Theatre.

"Castlemont High School and Oakland Unified School District are in mourning after the shocking loss of a beloved member of the school community. Dr. Marvin Boomer was a pedestrian who died after a tragic car crash on Wednesday, just one day before the end of school. Dr. Boomer was a beloved and vital member of the Castlemont family, having served the past eight years, first as a math teacher then as a College and Career Pathways Coach. His warmth, wisdom, and joyful spirit left a lasting impact on students and fellow educators. "We extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this loss. Dr. Boomer was more than a teacher—he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of strength and inspiration in the halls of Castlemont. His legacy will live on in the school community and in the countless lives he helped shape. "Today, the seniors he worked so closely with will walk the stage and receive their diplomas at Castlemont's Commencement Exercise. School staff, families, and the District will celebrate our students' accomplishments with love and excitement just as Dr. Boomer always did, while still holding Dr. Boomer and his family in our hearts."

First responders at the scene of a fatal crash of a vehicle into pedestrians near the corner of 12th Avenue and East 21st Street in Oakland, May 29, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

The CHP said the pursuit of the vehicle had ended just seconds before the crash. Following the crash, the driver ran from the scene but was quickly caught and arrested. He was identified as 18-year-old Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia of Oakland.

Officers were pursuing his vehicle because it was wanted in connection with a felony evading incident involving the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the CHP said.

A vigil for Boomer was being organized for Friday evening at the site of the fatal crash.

The deadly collision happened just days after Oakland's police chief called for more authority to chase violent suspects. The current policy requires officers to end a chase if speeds reach 50 miles per hour, unless approved by a commander.