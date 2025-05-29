Man sentenced to federal prison for sexual assault in Marin Headlands

A man who has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend in the Marin Headlands last year has been sentenced to federal prison, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Wednesday that a judge sentenced 28-year-old Esbin Ramirez-Garcia to a 90-month prison term. Ramirez-Garcia is a Mexican national who most recently lived in Rohnert Park.

Prosecutors said Ramirez-Garcia pled guilty in February to one count of aggravated sexual abuse while on federal land in connection with the incident, with took place on the night of Aug. 2, 2024.

According to the plea agreement, Ramirez-Garcia was giving a ride to the victim from her workplace to her home when he asked her to get back together with him. After she refused and asked to be let out of his truck, Ramirez-Garcia grabbed her and continued driving.

Ramirez-Garcia drove the victim to the Marin Headlands, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. He then sexually assaulted the victim in a parking lot.

In addition to prison time, Ramirez-Garcia was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to participate in a sex offense-specific treatment program.

Following sentencing, Ramirez-Garcia was immediately remanded into custody.