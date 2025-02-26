Rohnert Park man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend in Marin Headlands

A 28-year-old Rohnert Park man has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse after admitting to assaulting a woman in the Marin Headlands in August, federal prosecutors said.

According to the plea agreement, Esbin Ramirez-Garcia forcibly assaulted the victim, with whom he had a prior relationship, after an argument on Aug. 2, 2024, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said Tuesday.

Ramirez-Garcia was giving her a ride home and allegedly drove to a parking lot in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, where the assault occurred, prosecutors said.

Ramirez-Garcia, who has been in custody since his arrest, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 28.