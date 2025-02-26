Watch CBS News
Crime

Rohnert Park man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend in Marin Headlands

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

A 28-year-old Rohnert Park man has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse after admitting to assaulting a woman in the Marin Headlands in August, federal prosecutors said.

According to the plea agreement, Esbin Ramirez-Garcia forcibly assaulted the victim, with whom he had a prior relationship, after an argument on Aug. 2, 2024, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said Tuesday.

Ramirez-Garcia was giving her a ride home and allegedly drove to a parking lot in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, where the assault occurred, prosecutors said.

Ramirez-Garcia, who has been in custody since his arrest, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 28. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.