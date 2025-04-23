"Long road to recovery": Girl injured in Marin County crash released from hospital

One of the teen girls who survived a deadly Marin County crash last week was released from the hospital on Tuesday, a family spokesperson said.

Although she is out of the hospital, Marley Barclay's family said she has a long road to recovery.

"Marley was released from Oakland Children's hospital yesterday and her parents are grateful to have her safe at home. She has a long road to recovery ahead of her, both mentally and physically," spokesperson Maxwell Szabo said on Wednesday. "Marley and her family are keeping the other young women involved in this tragedy and their families in their prayers. They are grieving this tremendous loss of life alongside the broader community."

Barclay was one of the six girls who were in a crash on San Geronimo Valley Road on the evening of April 18. The crash killed four and hospitalized two of them. The other girl who was injured was Elsa Laremont Stranczek.

A memorial was set up at the site of the crash for Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kapley, who were in 10th grade, and Olive Koren, who was in 9th grade.

All of the girls were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, said Tamalpais Union High School District Superintendent Tara Taupier.

Students from schools in the area wore Archie Williams colors, green and white, to honor the teens on Wednesday. There was also a local pizza place that was holding a fundraiser to support the families of the victims.

"All the families have eaten here. We're just a tight-knit community," said owner of Creekside Pizza and Taproom Pat Townsley. "Everybody wants to help. It's just an outpouring of sadness, love and compassion, and where can we help?"

Townsley also put the links to several fundraisers for the families on the restaurant's website.