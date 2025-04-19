Marin County crash kills 4 San Anselmo high school teens, 2 injured

A crash in Marin County Friday evening left four teens dead and two injured, the Tamalpais Union High School District confirmed on Saturday.

Around 7:29 p.m., the California Highway Patrol got a call about a crash on San Geronimo Valley Road, Sgt. Clyde Ostler said.

The crash happened on westbound San Geronimo Valley Road, south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. According to the CHP, it was a solo-vehicle crash involving a Volkswagen SUV.

CHP said there were six people in the vehicle. Three of them died at the scene. The other three occupants were taken to a hospital, where one of them later died.

All of them were students at Archie Williams High School, the school district said.

"Last night, we learned that six Archie Williams students were involved in a severe car accident. We are devastated to share that four students died and two are in critical condition. At this time we are unable to confirm the identities of the students involved. We are working with the County to set up grief and counselling support for Archie students and staff," the district said.

Ostler said what led to the crash remains under investigation.

The people who were in the crash have not yet been identified.