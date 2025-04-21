4 Marin County teen girls killed in crash identified; 2 in critical condition

School officials in Marin County released the identities of four teens who were killed and two teens who were injured in a vehicle crash Friday evening.

Tamalpais Union High School District Superintendent Tara Taupier said all six victims attended Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo. Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kapley, who were in 10th grade, and Olive Koren, who was in 9th grade, were killed in the crash.

Taupier said students Elsa Laremont Stranczek and Marley Barclay survived the collision. Both girls remain hospitalized in critical condition.

"Words cannot fully express the sorrow we feel," Taupier said in a statement Sunday. "Our hearts are with their families, friends, classmates, and the entire Archie Williams community as we grieve together. This is a time of immense pain for our school and district family."

Jessica Glantz, Marley Barclay's mother, told reporters Monday the girls were best friends.

"One she was best friends since first grade, some she just met in high school, but she was close, it was a group that hung out together all the time," Glantz said.

She said there has not been evidence that alcohol was involved in the crash and that all six passengers were wearing seatbelts.

"Marley left our home at 6:50 p.m. to walk downtown Fairfax to meet with friends, there she met with driver who was off work at 7:15. They along with four girls left for Woodacre and Marley shared they were all wearing their seatbelts," said Glantz.

She said Marley told her the car was "going around the blind turn and another car veered into their lane the driver of the vehicle swerved to miss the other road she remembers hearing screaming then they swerved."

The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the involvement of another vehicle in the incident.

According to the CHP, officers were called to the area of San Geronimo Valley Road near Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a Volkswagen SUV veered off the roadway and struck a tree near the shoulder.

"No words can ease the pain of such a devastating loss, and our hearts are with the entire community as they grieve. The CHP stands with our community during this time of sorrow and remains dedicated to thoroughly investigating the circumstances that led to this tragedy," said Capt. Amy Newton, commander of CHP Marin Area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Aubriana Koren, the older sister of Olive Koren, recalls how she learned of the incident.

"My phone sent me an SOS text that they had called the police and I called and called her then it just stopped ringing and I made it down to Marin General and they wouldn't tell me anything," she told CBS News Bay Area. "They said she didn't even make it there."

Glantz also said she found the woman on Facebook and has been messaging with her. The daughter said that everyone in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts.

Taupier said counseling and grief services will be available for students and staff at schools across the district.

"We strongly encourage anyone who is struggling to seek support—no one should navigate this alone. In moments like these, the strength of our community is found in how we care for one another," the superintendent said.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP Marin Area office at 415-407-3924.