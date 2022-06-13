Man killed in San Jose fatal triple shooting over weekend was a security guard

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed the man fatally shot as he tried to break-up an argument in a deadly murder-suicide over the weekend was a security guard.

The new information came out late Monday morning during a San Jose Police Department briefing.

Investigators said the guard tried to approach a couple who was fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Crescent Village Circle at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

That's when the man shot the guard before fatally shooting the mother of his children and turning the gun on himself. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year.

"I'm sure he was trying to do the right thing. He saw someone in distress and tried to intervene. And ultimately the suspect committed a very heinous act and killed him," said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

The identity of the security guard hasn't been released. Police also said the couple had six children. Authorities said they are now living with their grandmother.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.