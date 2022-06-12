3 dead in San Jose triple shooting investigated as possible murder-suicide

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a triple fatal shooting early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

San Jose police posted on Twitter that officers and detectives were at the scene of the deadly incident on the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle.

Police found two adult males and one adult female shooting victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident remains an active investigation, but that preliminary evidence indicated the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available.