Magnitude 3.1 earthquake near Gilroy rattles South Bay

/ CBS San Francisco

GILROY -- A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded southeast of Gilroy just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS website, the quake was centered along Highway 152 near San Felipe Lake. The Calaveras Fault runs under the lakebed.

Dozens of people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS site and on social media, mostly residents near Morgan Hill and San Jose.

There were no reports of any damage. 

First published on July 13, 2022 / 11:47 AM

