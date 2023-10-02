4 suspects in San Francisco Lower Haight homicide plead not guilty

SAN FRANCISCO – Four people arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in San Francisco's Lower Haight earlier this year pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and weapons charges, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office said 28-year-old Jeremiah Fischer, 24-year-old Deniro Gulley, 21-year-old Jamaree Willis and 25-year-old Chase Goodspeed-Taylor were arraigned on Friday. A judge granted a request by the DA's office to hold the suspects without bail.

"These men will be vigorously prosecuted and held accountable for their crimes," Jenkins said in a statement.

All four suspects have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on the night of June 5, 2023 near Rose and Webster streets. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was driven to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

On August 9, authorities arrested three of the suspects in the Bay Area, while Goodspeed-Taylor was arrested by authorities in Alabama.

Along with the murder charges, Fisher, Goodspeed-Taylor and Gulley were charged with being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm, while Wills was charged with carrying a loaded firearm.

Gulley and Willis were also charged with 14 counts of burglary, while Goodspeed-Taylor were charged with seven counts of burglary. Prosecutors also allege Gully, Willis and Goodspeed-Taylor committed the crimes while on bail.

Prosecutors said each suspect faces more than 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 31.