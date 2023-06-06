Man shot dead in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was shot and killed Monday evening in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:08 p.m. in the area of Rose and Webster Streets. Dispatchers advised officers on their way to the scene that the 25-year-old victim of the shooting was driven to the hospital.

Despite efforts by medical personnel, the died of his injuries.

No arrest has been made and there was no suspect information available.

San Francisco Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.