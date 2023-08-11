Police arrest 4 suspects in San Francisco Lower Haight fatal shooting

Police investigating a June fatal shooting in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood have arrested four suspects in the case, the department announced Friday.

The shooting happened on the evening of June 5 in the area of Rose and Webster Streets. San Francisco Police said before officers arrived, dispatchers advised them that the 25-year-old victim in the shooting had been driven to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators identified four San Francisco residents as suspects in the case: 28-year-old Jeremiah Fisher, 24-year-old Deniro Gulley, 21-year-old Jamaree Willis, and 25-year-old Chase Goodspeed-Taylor. On Wednesday, officers served warrants at multiple locations in the city and other Bay Area locations, resulting in the arrest of Fisher, Gulley, and Willis and the seizure of evidence in the case, police said.

Goodspeed-Taylor was also taken into custody Wednesday in another state. Police said he would be booked on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.

Fisher, Gulley and Willis were booked at San Francisco County Jail on homicide, attempted homicide, and conspiracy charges.

Gulley was also booked burglary and probation violation charges. Both he and Willis also face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.

The department acknowledged the help of the following agencies: Pacifica PD, San Mateo PD, San Mateo Regional TAC, Daly City PD, ATF, FBI, US Marshals, and the Sheriff's Office of Mobile County, Alabama.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.