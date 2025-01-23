Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seize illegal flavored tobacco, psilocybin mushrooms from Livermore stores

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 1-22-2025
PIX Now afternoon edition 1-22-2025 09:48

Livermore police seized illegal flavored tobacco and other illegal products from two businesses in the city last week, including psilocybin mushrooms from one.

On Jan. 17, police did compliance checks at six local businesses to ensure they were following California's state law prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The state bans the retail sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers, imposing fines of $50 per prohibited product.

Officers found two businesses that weren't compliant. At one, officers seized various illegal products, including psilocybin mushrooms. The owner could face up to $68,000 in fines.

livermore-tobacco-bust-012325.jpg
Items seized from Livermore businesses following a compliance check conducted by police on Jan. 17, 2025. Police said illegal flavored tobacco and psilocybin mushrooms were found. Livermore Police Department

At another business, a plainclothes officer bought flavored tobacco. Following an inspection, police seized all flavored tobacco products in the store. That owner could face up to $7,500 in fines.

Last month, Livermore police did similar compliance checks, during which they also seized illegal products.

These enforcement activities are supported by an $82,000 three-year tobacco enforcement grant from the California Department of Justice.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.