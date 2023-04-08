Lingering storm damage keeps Peninsula wildlife museum closed

SAN MATEO - With the recent storms, fallen trees and wind damage have been a problem all across the Bay Area. In San Mateo, one wildlife museum was hit particularly hard.

CuriOdyseey Zoo and museum is a refuge for around 70 animals in need of special care. Due to recent storms, the zoo has sustained serious damage and has temporarily closed.

Nikki Finch-Morales, Director of Wildlife for CuriOdyseey, has dedicated nearly 30 years of her life to care for these animals. She says the zoo has never experienced devastation quite like this.

"The tree fall has damaged animal habitats, animal holding areas, our commissary, animal medical facilities, flooding inside the main building and power loss," said Finch-Morales.

Over 100 trees have fallen around the CuriOdyssey campus. The zoo is located inside of Coyote Point Recreation Area, and operated by San Mateo County.

Finch-Morales says the county's crews have been working non-stop to clear the sea of fallen trees.

"The storm on its own brings a lot of safety challenges for humans and trying to keep my team safe going through a park where trees could fall at any time is a challenge," Finch-Morales said.

The cost for repairs and cleanup is unknown at this time.

"The best I can say is we are looking at six figures worth of losses most likely," said Jessa Barzelay, CuriOdyssey's chief programs officer and director of education.

CuriOdyssey says they hope they are not forgotten by the community during this time.

https://curiodyssey.org

