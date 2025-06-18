Peninsula man's ministry credited for lifting people out of homelessness for nearly 3 decades

Peter Stiehler rises before dawn on weekdays, cooking and serving a hearty breakfast so dozens of people experiencing homelessness in San Mateo County can start their day right.

"I find when you're in service to people, your life is richer," said Stiehler.

He and his volunteers also give away toiletries and provide showers at St. Bruno's Catholic Church in San Bruno. It's the ministry of the Catholic Worker Hospitality House, the nonprofit Stiehler and his wife, Kate Chatfield, started 29 years ago.

The group provides temporary shelter and evening meals for six people at the church, plus permanent affordable housing for a dozen others at two boarding houses in San Bruno and South San Francisco.

Stiehler lifts people up in their time of greatest need.

"How I got into this work in the first place was I wanted a way to live out my faith," he told CBS News Bay Area.

Janice Dahl said Stiehler helped her and her husband get back on their feet.

They stayed at the shelter and now rent a room at the Catholic Worker boarding house. Dahl now works at the shelter, paying forward Stiehler's kindness.

"He's my hero, basically. He got me off the streets," Dahl said. "He's like my angel that I didn't think I had."

Melinda Lent is also grateful that Peter offered her a place to live at the hospitality house after she'd lived for months in her car.

"He's like a lifesaver. I was out there in the car in the street and he said, 'Come on in, I have some space,' let me stay here. And now I'm housed," Lent said, smiling.

Whether he's clearing the room or cleaning the dishes, Stiehler is often on the move, leading by example.

The Catholic Worker Hospitality House relies on volunteers and private donations, and does not accept government support. But he does find support and fulfillment building community - helping people go from despair to hope in starting over.

"I get to see that change. I get to be part of it. How's it feel? Wonderful," he said, beaming..

For 29 years of serving the unhoused through Catholic Worker Hospitality House, this week's CBS News Bay Area ICON Award goes to Peter Stiehler.