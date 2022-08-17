Hot weather prompts state ISO to issue Flex Alert for Wednesday

FOLSOM -- Hot weather and high energy demand in California has prompted a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to officials.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) announced Tuesday afternoon it is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., to reduce the strain on the state's power grid.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state tomorrow, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand ," said ISO officials in a statement.

The National Weather Service to issue an heat advisory through 8 p.m. Tuesday. In the Bay Area, the advisory was for North Bay interior mountains, Eastern Santa Clara hills, East Bay hills and East Bay interior valleys as temperatures soared over 100 degrees in inland areas.

Rate payers and consumers should turn off unnecessary lights, and delay using major appliances during that time. They should also set the thermostat on their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

For more conservation tips visit FlexAlert.org.