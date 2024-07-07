Heston Kjerstad hits 3-run homer as Orioles beat A's

OAKLAND -- Heston Kjerstad hit a three-run homer, Grayson Rodriguez had eight strikeouts in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Sunday.

Kjerstad's center field shot put the Orioles ahead 4-0 in the first. Anthony Santander hit his 23rd homer of the season earlier in the inning to start the two-out rally off A's starter Mitch Spence (5-5). Kjerstad also reached in the third on an error by A's center fielder JJ Bleday, who dropped a fly ball for an error. Santander scored the Orioles' fifth run on the play.

Rodriguez (11-3) has won six of his past seven starts. He allowed three runs in six innings, and struck out eight or more for the fifth time this season to lead the club.

The A's scored twice in the sixth on Tyler Soderstrom's RBI double and Shea Langeliers' sacrifice fly. They cut the deficit to 5-3 in the seventh, but Gunnar Henderson drove in an insurance in the ninth for the Orioles with an RBI single.

Craig Kimbrel earned his 23rd save of the season in front of an announced crowd of 14,524 at the Coliseum.

The Orioles have won four of six, denying the A's a winning record this season against one of the best teams in the American League. Oakland still went 4-2 on the homestand, matching its best record on a homestand of six or more games over its past two years.

ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

A's closer Mason Miller, who leads all rookies with 14 saves, was selected to the All-Star Game on July 16 as the team's representative. Miller is the first A's reliever to make an All-Star team since Liam Hendriks in 2019.

"It's really surreal, and it feels great to just look at the work I've done, to sit here and have that recognition now — it's awesome," Miller said.

Orioles starter Corbin Burnes made his fourth All-Star team, joining teammates Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman, who were selected as starters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Left-hander Kyle Muller (left shoulder tendinitis) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after four rehab appearances. In a corresponding move, the A's optioned left-hander Jack O'Loughlin to Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Right-hander Joey Estes (3-3) is scheduled to start on Tuesday when the A's begin a three-game set at the Red Sox.