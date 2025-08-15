Herman Fire burns vegetation in Benicia; crews stop forward progress

A vegetation fire was burning in Benicia near Lake Herman Friday afternoon, prompting a large response from fire units in the air and on the ground, authorities said.

Cal Fire said on social media that the Herman Fire had burned about 167 acres on the northern edge of Benicia along Lake Herman Road as of 4 p.m., with 30% containment.

#HermanFire - UPDATE - The fire is approximately 167 acres and 30% contained. The forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters continue to work on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/OZtJ4Si7cz — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 15, 2025

Firefighters were working on strengthening containment lines and putting out hotspots, Cal Fire said. The agency said it was working the fire in unified command with the Benicia Fire Department.

Earlier, Cal Fire said crews had made good progress in slowing the progression of the fire, which had shown a moderate rate of spread after it was originally reported at around 2 p.m.

#HermanFire - UPDATE - Crews making good progress slowing the progression of the fire. The fire remains at approximately 80 acres. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/HYyiQHLBZv — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 15, 2025

No injuries were reported, and no structures appeared to be immediately threatened.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.