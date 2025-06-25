Missing Oakland woman last seen in Stockton believed to be sex trafficking victim

The FBI announced a reward for helping find an Oakland woman who went missing in January and is believed to possibly be a sex trafficking victim, Oakland Police said.

Heaven Desiree McGee has been missing since Jan. 20, 2025. Police said McGee's mother last saw her on Jan. 17 in Oakland. She was then seen in Stockton on Jan. 20 and has not been seen since, Oakland Police Acting Deputy Chief Nicholas Calonge said.

Oakland Detective Bradley Sides said the area where she was last seen in Stockton was a commercial corridor.

"We know that someone in that area saw something. Whatever the detail is, however small it is, it could aid us in our investigation," Sides said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said evidence has led them to believe she is a sex trafficking victim, and it is the reason why she was in Stockton.

McGee's mother reported her missing to the Oakland Police on Jan. 26, Calonge said. The FBI said she has ties to Oakland, San Jose and Stockton.

Help bring Heaven McGee home.



She was last seen in Stockton on 1/20/25.



Please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). You can also submit a tip online at https://t.co/DbKalbVtJU or call OPD at 510-238-3641

She is a 21-year-old Black woman, 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and brown pants.

According to the FBI, she has several tattoos.

The words "Aaron Pryor" above a red rose that is below her left collarbone

Unknown words above her left and right collarbone

At least four butterfly tattoos on her chest/sternum

"Possible Chinese characters on her left forearm just above her wrist"

The words "Darius III" on her right posterior forearm

McGee's mother spoke at the FBI and Oakland Police joint press conference.

"She disappeared out of my life in January. Never to be seen or heard from," she said. "I will never stop searching for my baby until I know exactly where my daughter is. Me and the rest of the family will be highly appreciative to the person who leads me to my daughter's whereabouts."

"Thank you to Oakland and the surrounding cities at large for all your help in regards to helping me find my baby Heaven," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. A tip can be submitted online at http://tips.fbi.gov, or people can call OPD at 510-238-3641

The FBI has offered up to a $10,000 reward for information that helps finding her.