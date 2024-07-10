Hot weather returns to Bay Area; heat wave to last through Friday

After a one-day respite, the last peak of a prolonged heat wave was set to bring triple-digit temperatures beginning Wednesday to parts of the Bay Area and Northern California.

The National Weather Service said the hot weather would last through Friday before a cool down on the weekend and return to near-normal temperatures by the start of next week. While coast areas are expected to remain in the 60s and 70s, the interior regions will reach into the 100s by Wednesday afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Excessive Heat Warnings returned for the North Bay interior mountains, East Bay interior valleys and hills, Santa Clara Valley, and Eastern Santa Clara hills - as well as for the Central Valley and most other California counties - through 8 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, Heat Advisories were also back in effect through Friday evening for the Bay shoreline, coastal ranges, and North Bay interior valleys.

The latest round of hot weather comes a day after officials in Santa Clara County said at least 14 people have died possibly from the effects of the ongoing heat wave. The Weather Service had previously warned at the start of the heat wave that "this is an exceptionally dangerous and lethal situation."

The hottest temperatures were expected on Thursday, although the Weather Service said lower elevation areas will see some cooling overnight. Nevertheless, the Excessive Heat Warnings for most of the region indicate that "there is high or very high risk for much of the population due to long duration heat with little to no overnight relief."

Meanwhile, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended a Wednesday Spare the Air Alert through Thursday, as the very high inland temperatures and weak afternoon sea breeze will combine with vehicle exhaust to create high levels of smog.