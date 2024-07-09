Coroner: 14 recents deaths in Santa Clara County possibly heat-related

More than a dozen people in Santa Clara County have died possibly from the effects of the recent Bay Area heat wave, county officials confirmed Tuesday.

The county's Medical Examiner-Coroner Office said 14 deaths are currently being investigated as potentially heat-related as of Tuesday.

Of those deaths, the office said two individuals were unhoused and one was in transitional housing.

The San Jose Peace & Justice Center's Unhouse Response Group has claimed at least five unhoused people have died since July 1 because of the heat.

After a pause due to cooler weather Tuesday, portions of Santa Clara County are among the Bay Area counties under an Excessive Heat Warning, resuming at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said inland valleys will see highs in the mid-90s to the mid-100s, creating an "exceptionally dangerous" situation. The conditions could cause life-threatening impacts and there is a high risk for much of the population because of the long duration of heat with little to no overnight relief, the weather service said.

People will be at risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke without effective cooling or adequate hydration, especially with prolonged outdoor exposure.