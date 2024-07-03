"Exceptionally dangerous" heat wave still in early stages; Bay Area may see record temps

Day two of a dangerous heat wave in the Bay Area and Northern California will see more widespread triple-digit temperatures Wednesday and possibly multiple records being broken, forecasters said.

The extreme heat will be most evident in inland areas and higher elevations and triple-digit afternoon temperatures are expected into early next week. The National Weather Service says an Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until July 9 for most of the Bay Area and until July 11 for portions of the Central Valley.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

In a forecast discussion, the Weather Service noted the prolonged heat wave can be life-threatening if precautions are not taken.

"It cannot be stressed enough that this is an exceptionally dangerous and lethal situation. It may not seem so if you live near the coast, but an event of this scale, magnitude, and longevity will likely rival anything we've seen in the last 18 years for inland areas, the Weather Service said. "Several days of temperatures well above normal and little relief overnight will lead to compounding effects among people and infrastructure, with the possibility of numerous heat related fatalities and rolling black outs."

🌡️Dangerous and potentially lethal heat continues today! If going outdoors, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade! https://t.co/6Er8jwPyWq #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GdgCVIrrgr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 3, 2024

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Find a list of Bay Area cooling centers here.

Relief from the heat can still be found near the water. Daytime highs will be mostly in the upper 60s to 80s on the coast, 70s to 90s around the bay, and up to 110 inland. The Weather Service said the Bay Area's natural air conditioning won't extend as far inland Wednesday because of building high pressure.

The Weather Service also said critical fire weather conditions will continue through the week until at least Friday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for higher elevations of the North Bay, East Bay hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountain through 5 a.m. Friday.

The fire danger was evident Tuesday with several large fires in the Bay Area and Northern California, including the Thompson Fire in Butte County that forced some 3,000 people to evacuate, and the Toll Fire in Napa County just north of Calistoga, and the Denverton Fire in Solano County.

Multiple fires across the state are putting out smoke that can be seen across the area. Here's a look at the total smoke forecast for today. For air quality concerns and forecasts visit https://t.co/0M56zNDUbv @AirDistrict pic.twitter.com/oUEbpCwUWG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 3, 2024

The high fire risk prompted the East Bay Regional Park District to close hills and inland parks Tuesday through Friday morning, while shoreline parks and swim facilities remained open. In Concord, the city closed its open space areas, including Lime Ridge Open Space and trails within Newhall Community Park Tuesday through Wednesday evening at the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels, the 4th of July holiday, and wind gusts of up to 35 mph along ridgetops and higher peaks are all contributing to the fire danger.