Hayward teen arrested in double shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a shooting in Hayward back in June that killed one teen and injured another, police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on June 26 in the area of the 24000 block of Second St., where officers arrived and found a 15-year-old boy from Rodeo suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hayward police.

Officers learned that a second victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hayward, had been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening and he was later released, police said.

Investigators eventually determined the 17-year-old suspect, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, was allegedly responsible for the shooting and he was taken into custody Wednesday in the area of the 21000 block of Mission Boulevard in Hayward.

He was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Niedenthal at (510) 293-7176.