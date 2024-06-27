Watch CBS News
Crime

Teenage boy killed, 2nd teen injured in Hayward shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/27/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/27/24 11:12

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured another teenager early Wednesday morning in Hayward.

Hayward police said that around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were alerted to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Second Street. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as a 15-year-old resident of the census-designated place of Rodeo in Contra Costa County.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers learned there was another shooting victim who went to a local medical facility for treatment. He was identified as a 13-year-old male resident of Hayward.

Police said he is considered to be in critical but stable condition.

No one is in custody yet in connection with the shooting, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (510) 293-7176 and refer to case no. 2024-35095

According to police, this is Hayward's fifth homicide this year.  

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.