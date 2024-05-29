Hangtown Motocross Classic to bring thousands of race fans to Rancho Cordova

Hangtown Classic Hangtown Classic 03:32

The annual Hangtown MX race on June 1 is the second round of the 11-race Pro Motocross Outdoor Championship Series, an event that is considered the largest of the outdoor season, attracting 25,000-plus spectators and generating more than $10 million to the local Sacramento area economy.

It was a crazy Supercross 2024 season -- both in the 250 (West and East) and 450 classes -- with podiums changing regularly and awkward crashes taking the most impressive riders out of points contention. While most eyes were on Jett Lawrence (Honda), Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Cooper Webb (Yamaha), and Chase Sexton (KTM) in the 450 class, the real consistency story belonged to 250cc West division rider RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna).

Motocross racer RJ Hampshire MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

Hudson, Florida product RJ Hampshire was runner-up at both the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Western Regional and 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Eastern Regional aboard a Geico-sponsored factory Honda ride.

Since moving over to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, Hampshire has proven himself most formidable threat no matter what the division. With a season that saw him make the podium a whopping seven times, it was the rainy local San Francisco race in January 2024 that produced his worst results as he placed 9th overall.

CBS SF caught up with Hampshire while preparing for the outdoor season during some rare downtime.

CBS SF: Congratulations on a stellar 250cc Supercross season and taking the #1 plate. Was there ever a doubt in your mind you had this?

RJ Hampshire: No. Over the years, I've learned that anything can happen. I knew I had the speed to win, it was just a matter of putting myself in the right position.

CBS SF: How long did it take you to adjust to a Husqvarna motorcycle when you initially signed in 2020?

RJ Hampshire: I adjusted pretty fast, I was happy with where everything was. The steel frame was the big difference, but once I got used to it was really good. Best decision I've made of my career.

CBS SF: The Hangtown track is notorious for its uphill section with several U-shaped turns in a row. What do you like most about the track? Any parts more difficult than the rest?

RJ Hampshire Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

RJ Hampshire: My favorite part is the steep uphill before we get to the finish. We don't really have a similar section on any other outdoor track. Weather depending on how good the dirt is going to be with moisture. Also, the opening ceremonies with the painted ladies is something we always look forward to.

CBS SF: You're 28-years-old now and considered a senior in the 250cc class. How much longer do you think you'll stay there? Have you ridden the 450 in practice sessions lately?

RJ Hampshire: Yeah, I've spent some time on the 450 bike and enjoy riding it. I look forward to racing it when the time comes. Hopefully, next year the opportunity will come and I can race it outdoors.

CBS SF: Every rider has one that proves more challenging than the others. Who have been the hardest to pass or stay ahead of?

RJ Hampshire: Late in the motos, Hunter Lawrence was always strong in the past. Seth Hammaker is probably the toughest one to pass.

CBS SF: What are the terms of your Husqvarna contract?

RJ Hampshire: Right now, I'm contracted with another year. But I have a home here, so I am hopeful to finish my career with them.

CBS SF: What advice do you have for budding amateur racers about to go pro?

RJ Hampshire: Learn as much as you can. There's going to be ups and downs. Never give up!

The 55th Annual Hangtown Motocross Classic goes down at Prairie City SVRA located at 13300 White Road in Rancho Cordova. Adult general admission tickets are just $60, children ages 6-11 are $20, and kids 5 and under are free. Other ticket options are available online at www.hangtownmx.com or at the box office. Gates open at 7am. Practice and qualifying takes place in the morning and opening ceremonies commence at 12:30pm. There will be two motos each for the 250cc and 450cc men's pro classes.

For more information on the Hangtown Motocross Classic, visit www.promotocross.com.