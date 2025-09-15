Man accused of stealing donations from Half Moon Bay church

Authorities on the San Mateo County coast arrested a man over the weekend who is suspected of stealing donations from a Catholic church in the community last week.

The sheriff's office said it received a report on Sep. 8 about a theft from the donation box at the Our Lady of the Pillar church in Half Moon Bay. Witnesses said they observed a man inside the chapel removing money from a secured candle stand before fleeing the scene.

Deputies said they collected statements from witnesses, documented evidence from the chapel and obtained surveillance footage, which they said showed the suspect was present at the time of the burglary.

With the help of law enforcement databases and an eyewitness, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 58-year-old Shawn M. Decosta of Half Moon Bay. The sheriff's office arrested Decosta on Saturday.

Deputies said clothing consistent with what appeared in the surveillance video was recovered during Decosta's arrest, along with a tool commonly used to force entry.

"The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting places of worship and community spaces and thanks the Half Moon Bay community for their cooperation during this investigation," deputies said in a statement.

Jail records show Decosta is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of second-degree burglary. Decosta is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.