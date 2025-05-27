Golden State Valkyries' lose 95-67 in Kayla Thornton's homecoming game against NY Liberty

Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton's return to New York to face her former team, reigning 2024 WNBA champions the New York Liberty, ended in a 95-67 loss.

The team struggled to stop the Liberty's passing game, which had a team total of 30 assists to end the game. The Valkyries also gave up 32 points to turnovers.

The Liberty got an early 6-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game. A steal by Thornton helped the team get their first points.

However, their struggles continued on both sides of the court, ending the first quarter trailing 27-10.

Valkyries guard Veronica Burton responded quickly in the first seconds of the second quarter with a 3-pointer, setting the tone for what would be a scrappy second quarter.

While the Valkyries struggled with the Liberty's passing game, their success on the other side of the court helped keep them in the game. The half ended with the Liberty leading 48-29, but the Valkyries nearly went point for point in the second quarter, scoring 19 to the Liberty's 21.

Their offensive success continued into the third quarter. Thornton and Burton scored the first points. Fágbénlé, Carla Leite and Janelle Salaun helped the Valkyries outscore the Liberty 22 to 19.

Ultimately, the Valkyries' offense struggled to find similar success as in the previous quarters, getting outscored 16 to 28. Pressure from the Liberty's defense also led to several turnovers, and the game ended with the Valkyries losing 95-67 in their first game of the week against the Liberty

The Valkyries' normal point scorers in Thornton, Burton and Salaun struggled to find their shots for most of the game. Thornton shot 3 for 10 on field goals and 2-5 from the 3-point line, ending the game with 13 points. Burton shot 3 for 11 and 2 for 7 from the 3-point line.

Fágbénlé went 5 for 5 from the field and scored on her only 3-point attempt, ending with 11 points. Kate Martin scored 10.

Their next game will be a rematch against the Liberty on Thursday at 4 p.m. Catch the game on KPIX 5.