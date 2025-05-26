Watch CBS News
How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

The Golden State Valkyries will be on the road for two games against the New York Liberty, and KPIX will be airing both games on Tuesday and Thursday.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

  • On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
  • What: Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty
  • Date: Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29
  • Time: 4 p.m. PST
  • Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Pregame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame coverage.

  • On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
  •  What: Golden State Valkyries Pregame Show
  • Date: Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29
  • Time: 3:30 p.m.
