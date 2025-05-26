How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty
The Golden State Valkyries will be on the road for two games against the New York Liberty, and KPIX will be airing both games on Tuesday and Thursday.
How to watch the Golden State Valkyries
- On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
- What: Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29
- Time: 4 p.m. PST
- Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Pregame show
KPIX 5 will also have pregame coverage.
- On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
- What: Golden State Valkyries Pregame Show
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29
- Time: 3:30 p.m.