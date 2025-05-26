How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty

The Golden State Valkyries will be on the road for two games against the New York Liberty, and KPIX will be airing both games on Tuesday and Thursday.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5

KPIX 5, Channel 5 What: Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty Date : Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29

: Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29 Time: 4 p.m. PST

4 p.m. PST Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Pregame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame coverage.

Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29 Time: 3:30 p.m.