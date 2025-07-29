Golden State Valkyries on the road to face Atlanta Dream. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries (11-13, 5th place in Western Conference) travel to the Peach State to take on the tough Atlanta Dream (15-10, 2nd place in Eastern Conference) at College Park on Tuesday.

The Valkyries are looking to shake off the sting from their last game, a 95-64 scorching by the last-place Connecticut Sun. Golden State is on its second of five consecutive road games and is facing a Dream team coming off of Brittney Griner's season-high 22 points in a victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

Golden State beat the Dallas Wings on Friday in the first game following star Kayla Thornton's season-ending injury before getting blown out at Connecticut. Atlanta's Rhyne Howard is still out with a knee injury at least until the end of July.

Tuesday's game is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Dream won the last meeting 90-81 on July 7, led by Allisha Gray's 24-point effort.

Kaitlyn Chen #2 of the Golden State Valkyries handles the ball as Brittney Griner #42 of the Atlanta Dream plays defense during fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on July 07, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Valkyries Pregame Show

Pregame coverage of the Valkyries-Dream matchup on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, at 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream

On TV : KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, KMAX 31 in the Sacramento Area, WNBA League Pass

: KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, KMAX 31 in the Sacramento Area, WNBA League Pass What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Date: Tuesday, July 29

Tuesday, July 29 Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Location: Gateway Center, College Park, Georgia

Valkyries Postgame Show

Postgame coverage of the Valkyries-Dream game on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT