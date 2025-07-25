Valkyries' star Kayla Thornton out for the season following knee injury

Golden State Valkyries star forward Kayla Thornton will miss the remainder of the season after surgery on Friday following a knee injury, the team announced.

Thornton, a 2025 WNBA All-Star, injured her right knee earlier this week in practice, the team said. She has started in 22 games for the Valkyries in their inaugural season, leading the team in average points (14), rebounds (7) and assists (1.5).

The Valkyries said Thornton would begin her rehabilitation process immediately.

Golden State selected Thornton in the expansion draft last December after she and her former team, the New York Liberty, won the 2024 WNBA Championship.

She has emerged as a fan favorite at Ballhalla, the nickname given to San Francisco's Chase Center. Golden State has sold out all 11 of its home games this season and leads the league in attendance.

Thornton is in her 10th WNBA season and was having a career season, earning her first WNBA All-Star selection, before her injury this week.