Giants oust Farhan Zaidi, elevate Buster Posey to president of baseball operations

The San Francisco Giants announced that they have parted ways with Farhan Zaidi and have named three-time World Series champion Buster Posey as president of baseball operations.

In a statement Monday, owner Greg Johnson said change was needed after San Francisco missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

"We appreciate Farhan's commitment to the organization and his passion for making an impact in our community during his six years with the Giants. Ultimately, the results have not been what we had hoped, and while that responsibility is shared by all of us, we have decided that a change is necessary," Johnson said. "While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships."

Zaidi leaves behind a mixed tenure after six years in the organization. While the 2021 Giants squad set a record with 107 wins in the regular season, the team has had a non-winning record five out of the last six seasons.

Posey is taking an expanded role in the organization after retiring in 2021 and joining the team's ownership group the following year. During his playing days, which included the championship years of 2010, 2012 and 2014, Posey was also named National League MVP in 2012 and was selected to the All-Star game seven times.

"Buster has the demeanor, intelligence and drive to do this job, and we are confident that he and Bob Melvin will work together to bring back winning baseball to San Francisco," Johnson said.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.