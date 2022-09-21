Buster Posey joins San Francisco Giants ownership group

SAN FRANCISCO -- Less than a year after retiring as a player, former San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has become a member of the team's ownership group.

The team announced Posey's investment in the club in a social media post.

"Today, the #SFGiants announced three-time World Series Champion and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey has become a member of the ownership group," the team tweeted. "This marks the first time that a former player has joined the organization as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors."

Posey was the face of the Giants dynastic run of World Series titles. He was the National League MVP and batting champ in 2012, a 5-time Silver Slugger award winner and a 2-time NL Comeback Player of the Year among other awards.

While his decision to retire last year came as a surprise to many, Posey said he knew early on the 2021 season would probably be his last.

"I went into this last season feeling like it might be my last," Posey said at this retirement news conference. "I just gave myself some space in my mind to be okay with deciding otherwise if I wanted to keep playing. I just really never wavered. I think it really allowed me to not that you don't give it your all, but I really, really emptied the tank this year like I never have before."

Posey said the years of playing one of the most physically demanding positions on the baseball field wore down his body.

"The reason I'm retiring is I want to be able to do more stuff from February to November with my family," he said. "Physically it is much harder now and to honest it's hard to enjoy it with the physical pain you are dealing with."

During his retirement press conference, Posey recounted a number of special memories.

"I'm sure there are kids out there today who watched me play my entire career, they might actually be adults now," he said. "They can still remember exactly where they were when Edgar Renteria hit the game-winning homer in Texas, that lead the 2010 San Francisco Giants to their first World Series title. Or when Sergio Romo stood on the mound, shook me off from throwing a slider, which still scares me to this day, snuck a fastball past Miguel Cabrera to clinch the second title in three years."

"Or when Madison Bumgarner came out of the bullpen in Game 7 in Kansas City and 45,000 people went deadly silent because they knew at that point the game and the World Series was over. Or maybe you remember where you were when Matt Cain stood on the back of the mound, he gazed up at the crowd, taking it all in before he recorded the final out of the first ever perfect game in Giants franchise history."