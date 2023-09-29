San Francisco Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler as team limps into final weekend

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday the team had fired manager Gabe Kapler with three games left in the regular season.

"After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision," said Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi in a prepared statement. "In his tenure as Giants manager, Gabe led our team through an unprecedented pandemic in 2020 and a franchise-record 107 wins and postseason berth in 2021. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend."

The #SFGiants announced that the club has dismissed manager Gabe Kapler. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 29, 2023

The 2023 season was Kapler's 4th with the club, with their sole playoff appearance during his tenure in 2021 when the team finished with a franchise-record 107-55 record, which ended with a loss in the National League Division Series to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants saw their faint playoff hopes fizzle away as they lost 18 out of 25 games in September heading into Friday evening. San Francisco was eliminated earlier this week from playoff contention and will close out the season with three games at Oracle Park against the division-leading Dodgers.

The Giants finished at .500 last season and will need to sweep the Dodgers this week to match that record. San Francisco has finished over .500 just once under Kapler.

In his four seasons with the Giants, Kapler compiled a record of 295-248.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added.