Fugitive Mountain View barber suspected in dozens of sexual assaults found in Guatemala

A fugitive barber from Mountain View, suspected in dozens of sexual assaults of unconscious victims, has been found in Guatemala, prosecutors said.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office announced Friday that 35-year-old Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla was arrested by law enforcement in the Central American country. Sarceno Orla was extradited to the United States and handed over to county authorities on Friday.

Prosecutors said Sarceno Orla fled to Guatemala ahead of a court appearance last year.

"You can run but you can't hide," Rosen said in a statement.

Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla of Mountain View, who has fled after being accused of multiple sexual assaults. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

Mountain View police began investigating Sarceno Orla in July 2024 after a man came forward, saying he woke up injured and woozy after having drinks with the suspect. Forensic testing revealed that the man was sexually assaulted.

A second victim said the suspect lost consciousness after having beers with him.

Sarceno Orla was originally arrested for sexual assault in Aug. 2024 and posted $250,000 bail shortly after his arrest. Authorities said the suspect continued assaulting victims after being released.

Police investigated further and found Sarceno Orla may have assaulted more than 60 different men dating back to 2018, prompting prosecutors to file additional charges.

The alleged assaults would take place after the victims shared drinks with the suspect and passed out, according to authorities, with Sarceno Orla allegedly recording many of his victims on video.

Prosecutors said medical records and other evidence show that he is HIV positive.

"This violent criminal thought that fleeing to Central America would protect him from facing justice for his violent attacks on so many people. We have never let time, resources, or international borders stop us from seeking justice," Rosen added.

Prosecutors said Sarceno Orla will be arraigned Monday in a Palo Alto courtroom on 43 felony sexual assault charges and other counts.

If convicted, Sarceno Orla faces a sentence of life in prison.