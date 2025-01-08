Mountain View fugitive barber now suspected in over 20 sexual assaults

Additional charges have been filed against a Mountain View barber who has fled from prosecution after being suspected of multiple sexual assaults in which the victims were unconscious, according to prosecutors.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office confirmed to CBS News Bay Area Wednesday that an amended indictment against 34-year-old Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla was filed this week. Sarceno Orla was initially arrested in late August and had posted $250,000 bail.

Court records show he had been scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on Oct. 29. Prosecutors had originally notified the public in November in hopes of finding Sarceno Orla.

Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla of Mountain View, who has fled after being accused of multiple sexual assaults. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

Mountain View police launched an investigation in July after a man said he woke up injured and woozy after having drinks with Sarceno Orla. Forensic testing showed the person was sexually assaulted.

A second victim told police the suspect was his barber and he had lost consciousness while having beers with him.

In the amended complaint, prosecutors charged Sarceno Orla with 55 counts, including multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual battery, and administering an intoxicating agent with intent to commit a felony. The complaint filed this week listed 25 victims of alleged assaults dating back to 2018 and that Sarceno Orla is HIV positive.

Police said the victims were often passed out or severely intoxicated and that many of the assaults were recorded on video.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized was being asked to call the Mountain View Police Department at 650-903-6618 or to email Detective Lauren Riffel or Detective Guillermo de Lira. Potential victims were also urged to contact their doctor to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

Prosecutors said Sarceno Orla faces the possibility of life in prison if caught and convicted.