Fugitive Mountain View barber sought, charged in multiple sexual assaults

A Mountain View barber accused in multiple sexual assaults in which the victims were unconscious has fled from prosecution and is now a fugitive, authorities said Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it was searching for Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla, who has been charged with sexually assaulting two men, one of which included a kidnapping. The 34-year-old was initially arrested in late August and had posted $250,000 bail.

"There was a sexual predator in our community, and we thank the Mountain View Police Department for identifying him," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "With the help of courageous victims, investigators, and the public we will soon have him in custody to keep him from ever hurting anyone again."

Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla of Mountain View, who has fled after being accused of multiple sexual assaults. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

Police launched an investigation in July after a man said he woke up injured and woozy after having drinks with Sarceno Orla. Forensic testing showed the person was sexually assaulted.

A second victim told police the suspect was his barber and he had lost consciousness while having beers with him.

Evidence obtained by police showed Sarceno Orla may have assaulted at least 20 different men dating back to 2018. Police said the victims appeared to be passed out or severely intoxicated and that he recorded many of the assaults on video.

Authorities are in the process of identifying the victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized was being asked to call the Mountain View Police Department at 650-903-6618 or to email Detective Lauren Riffel or Detective Guillermo de Lira. Potential victims were also urged to contact their doctor to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

Sarceno Orla faces the possibility of life in prison if caught and convicted.