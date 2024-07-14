Fremont man arrested on suspicion of communicating with 13-year-old for sex

SAN JOSE -- Police apprehended a Fremont resident earlier this month for allegedly communicating with a minor for sex, police said Friday.

The arrest of Curtis Rodgers, 39, stems from a late June investigation that included online communication and phone communication. Police allege Rodgers sent sexually explicit material to a 13-year-old girl and arranged to meet with her.

Curtis Rodgers, 39, was arrested July 11, 2024 on suspicion of contacting a minor for sex. He was arrested in San Leandro. San Jose Police Photo

On July 2, San Leandro police helped locate Rodgers in their city and they arrested him. He was then transported to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes related to attempting to communicate with a minor for sex.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Minten at 4269@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1381.