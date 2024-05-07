Former Solano State Prison guard accused of smuggling weapons, phones into facility

VACAVILLE – A former guard at California State Prison, Solano has been indicted on multiple felony counts after he allegedly smuggled items into the facility, including weapons, phones and drugs, authorities said.

Attorney General Rob Bonta's office announced Tuesday that Edwin Fernand of Rancho Cordova has been charged with four felonies, including conspiracy to smuggle weapons and other contraband into a penal institution, attempting to bring a deadly weapon into a penal institution, along with receiving bribes.

Fernand served a guard at the facility near Vacaville between Feb. 2020 and Sep. 2021.

"Regardless of occupation or position, our office is committed to holding those who break the law accountable," Bonta said in a statement. "No one is above the law."

Prosecutors said Fernand accepted thousands of dollars in cash and worked with an inmate and an accomplice who was out of custody to bring contraband into the prison.

According to the indictment, among the items brought into the prison included knives, phones and chargers and tobacco. The indictment also alleges that the guard had smuggled multiple bottles of tequila into the facility.

Court documents allege that Fernand planned deliveries around security information and utilized inmates to avoid detection.

"The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation strongly condemns any peace officer who violates their oath and shatters the public's trust," said Secretary Jeff Macomber, who oversees the prison system. "Let this serve as a reminder that we will seek accountability from those who refuse to follow the law."

According to Bonta's office, Fernand was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.