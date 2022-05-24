Watch CBS News
Pope Fire in St. Helena prompts road closures, some evacuations; 80% contained

ST. HELENA (CBS SF/BCN) – Members of the Napa County Sheriff's Department and the St. Helena Police carried out mandatory evacuations for some residents on Howell Mountain in the Ridgeview area due to the Pope Fire Monday evening.

The evacuations also included some other parts of the mountain, authorities announced at 7:24 p.m. on Monday

St. Helena Police announced at 5:53 p.m. that the fire prompted road closures.

The Silverado Trail from Pope Street to Zinfandel Lane is closed in both directions due to the fire. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is is at the scene of the fire near Pope Street and The Silverado Trail, authorities announced on Twitter at 5:45 p.m. on Monday. 

There were reports of some evacuation orders in the Ridgeview area.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was approximately five acres and 50% contained. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, Cal Fire said. 

Air support had been brought in to drop retardant. Firefighters are in the area continuing to work on containment.  Road closures remain in place. 

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that containment had been increased to 80%.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

