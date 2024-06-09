Fire at Pittsburg commercial building spreads, burns more than 50 acres

PITTSBURG -- At least two agencies are tackling a 55-acre fire in Pittsburg Sunday evening, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Just before 5 p.m., Con Fire reported being at the scene of a building on fire at 2225 John Henry Johnson Pkwy. The flames had extended to a grassy area and a vegetation fire response was launched.

At 5:30, a second alarm was issued to assist with structure protection, Con Fire said. About an hour later the agency updated the area burned to 50 acres and said "forward progress" had been halted with containment estimated at 40 percent.

Cal Fire is also assisting.