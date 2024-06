Crews contain brush fire that burned old golf course in Pittsburg A 55-acre fire in Pittsburg was 75% contained as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Kevin Ko reports. (6-9-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv