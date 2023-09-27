17-year-old wounded in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield are searching for a gunman after a 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:05 p.m., officers were called to the area of Pear Tree Lane on reports of several shots being fired. Around the same time, the victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Wednesday that the victim's injuries were not life threatening.

Witnesses told police that three teens fled into a home on Orange Tree Way after the shooting. Police then established a perimeter at the home and brought in a K-9 unit.

One of the teens surrendered at the rear of the home after seeing the dog, while another teen exited the home and surrendered.

The teens, identified as 14-year-old males, were taken into custody but were later released to their parents due to insufficient evidence.

Police obtained a warrant and called in the SWAT unit from the Vacaville Police Department, believing that a third person might have been inside the home. Around 9:40 p.m., the home was cleared but no other person was found.

The weapon, believed to be a 9mm firearm, has not been located.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.