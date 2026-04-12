Fallout from Eric Swalwell scandal grows as lawmakers eye House expulsion votes

The political crisis surrounding Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is rapidly escalating into a broader bipartisan showdown that could reshape the makeup of the House.

Swalwell, who is running for governor of California, is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including from a former staffer who alleged he sexually assaulted her. He has denied the claims in an online video statement and threatened to take legal action against the woman.

But the political fallout from the allegations has been swift. All 21 Democratic members of Congress who endorsed his bid for governor have withdrawn their backing, and state party leaders are putting increasing pressure on him to exit the crowded race, sources said.

The effects are rippling across Capitol Hill, teeing up a fight that could directly impact the makeup of the House heading into the midterm elections. Multiple members now face serious allegations of misconduct, and meaningful action has been slow to follow. But lawmakers are returning to Washington on Monday from a two-week recess, and the Swalwell scandal is driving a new push for accountability.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, has announced plans to force a vote to expel Swalwell over the allegations. A vote could come as soon as midweek.

Democrats are expected to counter with a move to bring up a vote on expelling embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican, turning the expulsion fight into a wider partisan standoff. In March, Gonzales admitted to having an affair with a staffer who later died by suicide. Gonzales dropped his reelection bid but has not resigned.

Republicans and Democrats are weighing additional expulsion votes targeting not only Swalwell and Gonzales but several other members, two lawmakers told CBS News on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

GOP Rep. Corey Mills and Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, both of Florida, could see their fate put to a vote as part of the effort. Both are embroiled in unresolved ethics scandals, and frustration has been growing on both sides of the aisle.

Mills is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over alleged campaign finance violations, sexual misconduct and other potential wrongdoing. Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of stealing $5 million in federal pandemic relief funds and using some of the money to boost her congressional campaign. Both lawmakers have denied wrongdoing.

Axios first reported on the plans for additional expulsion votes.

Expelling a member of the House requires a two-thirds majority. The move is rare in U.S. history — only six House lawmakers have been expelled, most recently New York Rep. George Santos in 2023.

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who is the front-runner in the race for Florida governor, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he would support expelling both Swalwell and Gonzales.

"If those votes come to the floor, I will be voting yes on both measures," Donalds said. "These allegations are despicable and they demean the integrity of Congress. These things are just completely unacceptable and, as far as I'm concerned, both gentlemen need to go home."

A growing chorus of fellow California Democrats are pushing Swalwell to drop his gubernatorial bid and resign from Congress. Rep. Jared Huffman became the latest on Saturday evening, saying he would vote to expel both Swalwell and Gonzales.

"I've seen enough. With his nuanced statement aimed at defending likely criminal charges, Swalwell all but admits a per se abuse of power under House ethics rules: sex with a subordinate. He must now drop out of the Governor's race and resign from Congress," Huffman wrote on X. "Rep. Tony Gonzales, who admitted to the same violation, should also resign. If they don't, I will support voting to expel both of them."