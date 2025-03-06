Woman dragged into car in apparent East Oakland kidnapping caught on video

Police in Oakland have launched a kidnapping investigation after a woman was captured on video being dragged into a vehicle near an East Oakland school Tuesday afternoon.

According to officers, the victim was walking on the 1800 block of 98th Avenue, near Elmhurst United Middle School, when an unknown suspect attempted to hit her with a vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

A video purportedly from an eyewitness shows the suspect getting out of the vehicle, which appears to be a gray sedan. Police said he then punched the victim multiple times, causing severe injuries.

OPD Needs Your Help



On March 4, a woman was attacked & kidnapped near 98th Ave. The suspect’s stolen car was found, but the victim is still missing.



Victim: Black female, 20-22 yrs, 5’5”, black/blue dreadlocks or braids.



Viewer discretion

Click for more https://t.co/oXej63puSV pic.twitter.com/U7icmrbTCp — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 6, 2025

The suspect then grabbed the victim against her will and placed her inside the sedan while she yelled that she was being kidnapped. Police said the suspect was last seen driving westbound on 98th Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was later recovered in East Oakland, which was determined to be stolen. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been located.

The victim was described as a Black woman between 20 and 22 years old, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing about 140 pounds. Police said she had black and blue dreadlocks or braids and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored jeans.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 20 and 24 years old, standing about 5'5" tall with a thin build. He had twisted hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek. Police said he wore a black hoodie with a white logo on the back, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department's Missing Person's Unit at 510-238-3641 or to call 911.