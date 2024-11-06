Range of emotions among Bay Area voters after Trump wins 2024 election

From elation to heartbreak, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are feeling a range of emotions following Trump's decisive win in Tuesday's presidential election.

On most days, Stephisha Ycoy-Walton starts her day with a hearty breakfast.

But with the weight of the election, still heavy on her chest, on Wednesday, she could barely manage to make a cup of coffee.

"I woke up thinking I was going to wake up from a bad dream but then I realized it was actually a reality," she said.

A wife, mother and Harris supporter from Oakland, she spent months making thousands of calls to get out the vote. But the hope she felt just 24 hours ago, has evaporated, replaced with fear, anger and deep sadness for the future of this country.

Even doing the dishes became a herculean effort.

"I'm pissed. I'm really, really pissed," she said with a heavy sigh.

A few miles away, on a sunlit overpass near Lafayette… Lisa Disbrow might as well have been on a whole other planet, celebrating an outsized victory that left her nearly speechless.

"It was shocking. I was… I was numb," Disbrow said.

Once a "Never Trumper" she became a supporter this cycle, and has been going to the bridge for the past week to get out the vote. But the day after the election, it felt more like a victory dance.

"The garbage people won," she declared, referring to a comment made by President Joe Biden last week, in which he appeared to disparage Trump supporters.

In an election marked by extreme voter anxiety, Donald Trump's decisive win is raising fears about deepening divisions, with many wondering how the country will find common ground.

Disbrow said, with time, people will come together again.

"We've been disappointed, we know how horrible it is. You don't want to get out of bed so we don't want to be mean but we're going to celebrate," Disbrow said.

As for Ycoy-Walton, she's planning to continue fighting for a future she believes in.

"I'm hopeful. I wake up every day with a little joy in my heart. I have a little less joy today. But I'm hopeful," she said.