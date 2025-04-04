Division grows over transgender students playing female sports in California

Oakland parents call for CIF to change policy on transgender athletes competing in sports

The ongoing debate over transgender students competing in female sports is intensifying in California, and around the country.

Earlier this week, a California State Assembly committee killed two bills that would have restricted transgender athletes from playing on girls' sports teams.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently received backlash after voicing concerns over the fairness of the issue. Speaking on his podcast, Newsom remarked, "It's deeply unfair," sparking further discussions among both lawmakers and the public.

In Oakland on Friday, a group of parents and students called for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) to change its policy.

One person who agrees with the governor is Sacramento-area high school junior Jordan Brace. She has been competing in track and field and cross country since 8th grade. Brace, who considers track her outlet and a way to manage stress, shared her perspective at the meeting.

"It's about fairness and, most importantly, it's about safety. There have been multiple injuries caused by a female competing against a biological male," said Brace. " And a male, regardless of puberty blockers or anything, is always, always going to be stronger and have a larger muscle mass and be faster than me."

Brace views sports as a critical aspect of her high school experience. She emphasized the importance of maintaining fair competition for female athletes. She and around 20 other parents and grandparents voiced their concerns at the CIF meeting, urging the organization to reconsider its policy.

The CIF, which governs high school sports in California, has allowed transgender athletes to compete on teams that align with their gender identity for over a decade.

Concerned East Bay resident Elizabeth Kenney shared a troubling account of her granddaughter's experience. Kenney recalled a conversation in which her granddaughter expressed discomfort after encountering a transgender student in the girls' locker room.

"She said there was a naked boy in her locker room, and that she had to get dressed in the shower stall. When I called the principal, he said there was nothing that they could do," Kenney said.

As a result, Kenney said her granddaughter left her volleyball team.

"Sad. She was robbed of playing sports," Kenney lamented.

Julie Lane, a former NCAA athlete and lesbian activist, also attended the meeting and emphasized that her concern is not about excluding transgender students from sports.

"We want everybody to be able to play sports. It's not about keeping boys out of sports," Lane said. "If they think they're a girl, that's fine for them. But they have to play in a male category."

Despite listening to the concerns of parents and grandparents, CIF officials did not take immediate action at their spring meeting that was held at the downtown Marriott hotel. They declined an on-camera interview, but issued a statement saying they are simply adhering to California law, which allows students to participate in school programs consistent with their gender identity.

Supporters of the CIF policy, such as Equality California, argue that the rights of transgender students are being attacked by political figures who wish to marginalize them.

"Transgender youth, their families, their doctors and their teachers are facing unprecedented attacks from extremist politicians who want to erase their civil rights and erase them from public life," said Equality California Communications Director Jorge Reyes Salinas.

Reyes Salinas also pointed to studies suggesting that transgender athletes do not have inherent physical advantages over their peers.

"This is part of their playbook to make parents upset, to make them fear transgender youth, to make them fear that their children's safety is at stake," he said.

Despite these differing views, Brace insists that her concern isn't about politics or alienating any group, but rather ensuring fair competition for all athletes.

"I plan on competing in track and field and cross country in college, too. And this might be an issue that I might have to face when I'm older," she added.

The Trump administration had previously called on California and the CIF to change their policy regarding transgender student-athletes. However, the CIF stood firm in its position and refused to alter its stance. It remains unclear whether the organization will revisit this contentious issue in the near future.